EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

NYSE:EOG opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

