EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

