EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.64 million and $21,776.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00461946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00078133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00616254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

