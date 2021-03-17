EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

EQT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. 16,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,873. EQT has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in EQT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after acquiring an additional 171,804 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

