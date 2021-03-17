Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.62. 6,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

