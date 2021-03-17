Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

EQIX traded down $14.29 on Wednesday, hitting $657.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $688.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

