Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

