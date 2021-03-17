Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 787.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,580 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 297,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.