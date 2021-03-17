Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (ABSSF, ADN, AGFMF, BNR, CRLFF, GFL, IIPZF, IMTX, JEN, NWHUF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 17th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

