Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (ABSSF, ADN, AGFMF, BNR, CRLFF, GFL, IIPZF, IMTX, JEN, NWHUF)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 17th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $33.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $126.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.