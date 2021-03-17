Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003821 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $67.17 million and $1.38 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.79 or 0.03160928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00351166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $536.97 or 0.00923563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00406023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00336012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00248633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021262 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,537,525 coins and its circulating supply is 30,233,803 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.