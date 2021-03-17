Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,193.88

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,193.88 ($15.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($16.25). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 31,602 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,193.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 946.83. The company has a market cap of £599.58 million and a PE ratio of 98.40.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

