Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 27,011 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 326,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 127.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

