Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $17.26. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 19,341 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

