ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $111.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.