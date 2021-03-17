Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

