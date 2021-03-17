Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

ESPR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

