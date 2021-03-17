Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,160,000.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

