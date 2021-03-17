Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.95, indicating a potential downside of 15.47%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 19.02 $41.84 million $0.63 39.35 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 7.51 $45.90 million $0.76 19.71

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 31.54% 3.73% 2.28% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

