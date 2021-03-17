Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Essential Utilities worth $120,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 626,315 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $70,114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

