Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $288.48

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.48 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.70). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72), with a volume of 166,197 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £859.79 million and a P/E ratio of 178.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Essentra’s payout ratio is 3.94%.

In other news, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

