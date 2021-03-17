Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $503,483.05

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $503,483.05 and approximately $57,228.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.05 or 0.03085656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,988,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,958,963 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

