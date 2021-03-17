Ethereum Gold Project 1-Day Volume Tops $322.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 59.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $68,956.26 and $322.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

