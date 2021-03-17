Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $466,937.21 and $807.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

