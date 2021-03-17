Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $135,916.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 152.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $135,916.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00638316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070671 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

