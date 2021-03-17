ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ETHplode has a market cap of $48,895.68 and $9.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

