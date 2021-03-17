ETHplode Hits Market Capitalization of $47,843.41 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $47,843.41 and approximately $9.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

