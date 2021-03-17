Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

