Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Issues Earnings Results

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETON opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

