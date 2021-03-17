Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 11th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Eurocommercial Properties stock remained flat at $$10.89 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Eurocommercial Properties has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Eurocommercial Properties Company Profile

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

