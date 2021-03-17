Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.20

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 24262234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

