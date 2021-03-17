EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $65,057.07

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $65,057.07 and $104,927.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

