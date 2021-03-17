EventChain Market Cap Reaches $806,669.63 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $806,669.63 and $30,425.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

