Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Everbridge reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $48,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 335,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

