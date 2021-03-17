Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. 1,045,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,719. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

