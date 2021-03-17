EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.80 million and the lowest is $100.70 million. EverQuote posted sales of $81.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $435.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.49 million to $437.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $521.29 million, with estimates ranging from $507.47 million to $546.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,180 shares of company stock worth $4,668,845. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.