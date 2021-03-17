EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 7,197 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $290,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 204,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -128.45 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EverQuote by 109.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EverQuote by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EverQuote by 12.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

