EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.78% of EverQuote worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,112,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,845. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

