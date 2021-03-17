Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. 253,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 228,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%.

In other news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 276,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

