EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,375 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

