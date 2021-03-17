Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 4.78% of Evolent Health worth $65,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

EVH opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

