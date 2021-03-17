EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.77

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.77 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 562.40 ($7.35). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 540.20 ($7.06), with a volume of 3,191,505 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.77. The stock has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.