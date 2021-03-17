ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $795,945.72

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $795,945.72 and $673.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003736 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00210638 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00024221 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.