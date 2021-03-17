Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,914.30

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $20,914.30 and approximately $37.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.29 or 0.03199700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00357708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.19 or 0.00944281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.40 or 0.00426317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00350053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00247768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

