Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $47,080.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.43 or 0.03097512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.65 or 0.00348195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.39 or 0.00911580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00403351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00333111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

