Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,780,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $103.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

