Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 7,514,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,128,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $312.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

