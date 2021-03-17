Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

