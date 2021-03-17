Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 11th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.34. 746,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

