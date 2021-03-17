Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

