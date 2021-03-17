Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477,937 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $358,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 920,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,406. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

